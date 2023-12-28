Home>>
Medical workers visit quake-hit area in Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 11:20, December 28, 2023
A doctor makes check-up for a newborn baby in quake-hit Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
Medical staff rushed to evaluate post-earthquake health care for quake-affected residents in Qinghai.
A doctor conducts check-up for a local resident in quake-hit Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
Doctors check a X-ray film in quake-hit Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
A doctor checks a X-ray film for a patient in quake-hit Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
