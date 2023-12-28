We Are China

Medical workers visit quake-hit area in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 11:20, December 28, 2023

A doctor makes check-up for a newborn baby in quake-hit Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

Medical staff rushed to evaluate post-earthquake health care for quake-affected residents in Qinghai.

A doctor conducts check-up for a local resident in quake-hit Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

Doctors check a X-ray film in quake-hit Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

A doctor checks a X-ray film for a patient in quake-hit Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)