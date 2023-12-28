Temporary teaching sites start classes in Jishishan

December 28, 2023

A student walks into a temporary classroom in Liugou Town of the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Combining online and offline teaching, local primary and secondary schools in Jishishan County resumed classes this week. More than 150 temporary teaching sites started classes. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

