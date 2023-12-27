School near epicenter of Gansu quake reopens

December 27, 2023

Life is gradually returning to normal for students at Yangshan Hope Primary School following the devastating 6.2-magnitude earthquake that shook Gansu Province on December 18. Located near the quake's epicenter, the school welcomed students back as classes resumed on Monday. Before reopening, experts deemed the school’s buildings safe and heating and lighting were newly installed. A People's Daily reporter spoke with Hu Wanhui, the school's principal, to learn more about the students' well-being.

