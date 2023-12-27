Taiwan business circle donates over 40 million yuan to mainland's quake-hit areas

Xinhua) 16:22, December 27, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan business people and enterprises had donated funds and relief supplies worth more than 40 million yuan (about 5.63 million U.S. dollars) to the quake-hit areas in Gansu Province as of Tuesday, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

At a press conference, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, expressed gratitude to the relevant organizations and individuals from Taiwan as well as a large number of Taiwan business people and enterprises for their concern and assistance.

"This once again fully shows that the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of one family," Chen said, noting that at no time can this family bond be severed.

On Dec. 18, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted a county in Gansu Province, leaving at least 149 people dead and two persons missing in Gansu and neighboring Qinghai Province.

