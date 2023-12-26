"China Taiwan Studies" English academic journal launched
BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The inaugural issue of "China Taiwan Studies," an English quarterly journal on Taiwan-related studies, was launched on Monday.
The journal, run by the Institute of Taiwan Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, is the Chinese mainland's first English academic journal on pertinent issues for international readers.
The journal aims to provide the international community with a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the Taiwan question, cross-Strait relations, and the overall policy of the Communist Party of China for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era in order to garner support for efforts to advance China's reunification, according to Leng Bo, editor-in-chief of the journal.
With a focus on academic studies on major issues, hot topics and basic research related to Taiwan, articles in the journal will cover Taiwan's political, economic, social and cultural sectors and cross-Strait relations.
