Word of 2023 across Taiwan Strait reflects common aspirations: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:59, December 13, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The selection of the Chinese character "rong" meaning "integration" as the word of the year for 2023 across the Taiwan Strait reflects the common aspirations of the people on both sides and the prospects of cross-Strait relations, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to the result of the word selection.

The character beat 35 other candidates by earning over 980,000 votes out of approximately 15 million in an online poll running from Nov. 21 to Dec. 6.

Zhu cited specific efforts that have been taken by the mainland, including the issuance and implementation of a cross-Strait integration outline, major cross-Strait exchange activities and improvements to systems and policies designed to enhance the wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots.

Zhu said the mainland is committed to expanding the platforms and opportunities for Taiwan compatriots and businesses to integrate into the new development pattern on the mainland and engage in high-quality development.

