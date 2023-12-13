Adhering to 1992 Consensus brings broad prospects for development of cross-Strait relations: mainland

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday stressed the significance of upholding the 1992 Consensus, speaking ahead of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of comprehensive and direct two-way mail, transport and trade links across the Taiwan Strait, which falls on Dec. 15.

"In the past 15 years, the 'three links' between the two sides have facilitated the flow of people, goods and capital, which has been instrumental in fostering extensive interactions across the Strait and has played an important role in enhancing shared interests," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

This clearly demonstrates that upholding the 1992 Consensus can foster deeper exchanges and cooperation, ensuring brighter prospects for developing cross-Strait relations and improving the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, she noted.

Cross-Strait relations achieved a major transition in 2008 as direct and two-way links for mail service, transport and trade were fully established between the two sides.

However, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities disrupted the foundation of peaceful development in cross-Strait relations, causing harm to the institutionalized economic cooperation and the welfare of people in Taiwan, Zhu said.

She noted that only by returning to the common political foundation of the 1992 Consensus can cross-Strait relations be fundamentally improved. This can help expand the spillover effects of the cross-Strait "three links," allowing more people from both sides, particularly those in Taiwan, to enjoy the dividends of peaceful cross-Strait development, according to the spokesperson.

