So-called 'Taiwan independence' leads to dead end: spokesperson

By Li Zhuoman (People's Daily App) 16:41, December 06, 2023

High-sounding rhetoric of the Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities cannot cover up their malicious attempt to tie Taiwan residents to the war chariot of "Taiwan independence", China said on Tuesday.

