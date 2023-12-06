Home>>
So-called 'Taiwan independence' leads to dead end: spokesperson
By Li Zhuoman (People's Daily App) 16:41, December 06, 2023
High-sounding rhetoric of the Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities cannot cover up their malicious attempt to tie Taiwan residents to the war chariot of "Taiwan independence", China said on Tuesday.
(Edited by Li Zhuoman)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland hopes result of 2024 Taiwan leadership election to help restore cross-Strait relations
- Bright prospect for cross-Strait integrated development remains unchanged: spokesperson
- "Taiwan independence" irreconcilable with cross-Strait peace: spokesperson
- China tells ROK, Britain to stop making irresponsible comments on issues concerning China's core interests
- Commemoration held at Taipei Zoo to mark anniversary of giant panda Tuan Tuan's death
- DPP election duo will 'harm Taiwan's future'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.