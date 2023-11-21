"Taiwan independence" irreconcilable with cross-Strait peace: spokesperson

Xinhua) 21:26, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday stressed that "Taiwan independence" and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to recent comments from Lai Ching-te, deputy leader of China's Taiwan region.

Chen said that Lai and some others in Taiwan took words out of context and hyped up the media reports about the mainland's future plan related to Taiwan, attempting to downplay and deny the harm and danger of the separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence."

Lai attempts to hide the fact that he as a pursuer of "Taiwan independence" is essentially a "troublemaker" and "instigator of war," in order to wangle more votes, Chen said.

Chen expressed the hope that Taiwan compatriots could realize that "Taiwan independence" and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water, and firmly oppose "Taiwan independence."

