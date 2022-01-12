People on both sides of Taiwan Strait should work together for national reunification: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:38, January 12, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should work together toward the realization of national reunification, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

"The original aspiration and the mission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, and to enable all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, to live a good life," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The pursuit of peace, development, and a good life is a mainstream public opinion in Taiwan and a common aspiration of Taiwan compatriots, Zhu noted.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC, the Chinese nation has achieved a tremendous transformation from standing up and growing rich to becoming strong, and has become better equipped and more capable and confident to accomplish the great cause of national reunification and improve the wellbeing of people on both sides of the Strait, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)