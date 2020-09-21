Top political advisor says people across Taiwan Strait keen to communicate, as forum opens

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, addresses the 12th Straits Forum held in the port city of Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian Province via video link on Sept. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

XIAMEN, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang addressed the 12th Straits Forum held in the port city of Xiamen in Fujian Province via video link on Sunday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, congratulated the forum on its opening despite COVID-19 and some obstruction from Taiwan.

The opening of the forum and the large number of participants from Taiwan have fully demonstrated that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have a sincere and strong desire for communication, and no force can stop it, Wang said.

The development of cross-Strait relations over the past few decades shows that both sides benefit from exchanges but are hurt by isolation, he said.

He added that some forces from Taiwan are trying to impede communication and cooperation across the Strait, which will bring nothing but harm to Taiwan.

"Taiwan independence," a path to nowhere, will only bring unbearable risks to Taiwan, said Wang. "We will not tolerate any damage to China's sovereignty, security, and development interests."

The mainland promotes the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations on the basis of the 1992 Consensus and will further improve the institutional arrangements, policies and measures to benefit Taiwan compatriots, said Wang.

Wang expressed the hope that people from both sides of the Strait can jointly shoulder the historical responsibilities of national reunification and advance the great cause of national rejuvenation.