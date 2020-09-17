Perilous consequences for foreign collusion over "Taiwan independence": spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday warned that those who attempt to collude with foreign forces to seek "Taiwan independence" are "treading on a single-log bridge over a deep abyss."

"While the ladder is kept in another's hands, they risk being dashed to pieces at any time," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, while answering a question regarding the current cross-Strait situation at a press conference.

Ma said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority and the "Taiwan independence" elements on the island are the culprits responsible for the current complex situation in the Taiwan Strait.

He said the "Taiwan independence" elements had made a total miscalculation in believing that they could succeed in splitting the country by relying on foreign forces.

The spokesperson further stressed that the mainland is confident as well as capable of firmly maintaining the initiative in cross-Strait relations and that the DPP authority's decision will be key to the future of cross-Strait relations.