Nearly 6,800 Taiwan students apply for mainland universities: spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 6,800 Taiwan students have applied for mainland colleges and universities this year, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said admissions are still in progress, congratulating and welcoming those who have been admitted to mainland universities.

Addressing a regular press conference, Ma said Taiwan students will resume classes together with their mainland counterparts after completing quarantine in accordance with local regulations.

If any Taiwan student cannot return to school temporarily due to various reasons, mainland universities will offer alternative options, such as online learning and tutoring, to ensure their studies, Ma said.

Speaking on mainland students studying in Taiwan, Ma said they complained that the Taiwan universities they were attending did not make proper adjustments amid the epidemic, which badly affected their studies.

The difficult and complicated situation they faced is a key reason for the Ministry of Education to suspend mainland students from studying in Taiwan this year, he said, adding that the mainland will continue to support mainland students in Taiwan in safeguarding their rights and interests.