Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Nearly 6,800 Taiwan students apply for mainland universities: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    11:02, September 17, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 6,800 Taiwan students have applied for mainland colleges and universities this year, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said admissions are still in progress, congratulating and welcoming those who have been admitted to mainland universities.

Addressing a regular press conference, Ma said Taiwan students will resume classes together with their mainland counterparts after completing quarantine in accordance with local regulations.

If any Taiwan student cannot return to school temporarily due to various reasons, mainland universities will offer alternative options, such as online learning and tutoring, to ensure their studies, Ma said.

Speaking on mainland students studying in Taiwan, Ma said they complained that the Taiwan universities they were attending did not make proper adjustments amid the epidemic, which badly affected their studies.

The difficult and complicated situation they faced is a key reason for the Ministry of Education to suspend mainland students from studying in Taiwan this year, he said, adding that the mainland will continue to support mainland students in Taiwan in safeguarding their rights and interests.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York