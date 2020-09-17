Mainland slams DPP for obstructing Taiwan compatriots' attendance at Straits Forum

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for intimidating Taiwan compatriots and obstructing them from attending the upcoming 12th Straits Forum.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference that the actions have further exposed the DPP's nature of seeking "Taiwan independence," and violated the common aspiration of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait who seek exchanges and cooperation. He said such actions are doomed to fail.

Despite the DPP's obstruction, the launch of the forum has shown that strengthening cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation is a mainstay of public opinion on both sides, Ma said.

The forum, scheduled to open on Sept. 19 in Fujian Province, will feature 46 exchange activities on various topics including the economy, culture, youth, COVID-19 control and public health, Ma added.

The DPP has denied the 1992 Consensus, refused to recognize the one-China principle, and blatantly performed "Taiwan independence" activities, Ma said, noting that the DPP's actions are the root cause of the current complicated, challenging and turbulent cross-Strait relations.

Ma said the mainland remains committed to the policy of conducting exchanges and cooperation with political parties and organizations in Taiwan on the basis of upholding the 1992 Consensus, and that the door remains open for such exchanges and cooperation.