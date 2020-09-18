Chinese military conducts exercise near Taiwan Strait: spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday announced a real-combat military exercise of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Taiwan Strait.

Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said it is a necessary move aimed at the current situation in the Taiwan Strait to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Reiterating that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Ren said the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs and allows no outside interference.

The United States and the Democratic Progressive Party authority in Taiwan have recently intensified their collusion, often creating troubles, Ren said.

"Those who play with fire will get burnt," Ren said.

The PLA has the firm will, abundant confidence, and enough capabilities to thwart any interference by foreign forces or "Taiwan independence" activities, Ren added.