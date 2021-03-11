Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
Chinese military denounces US destroyer's provocation in Taiwan Strait

(China Military Online)    13:09, March 11, 2021

File Photo

BEIJING, Mar. 11 -- “The US guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG-113) sailed through the Taiwan Strait on March 10 to hype the so-called 'freedom of navigation’. China is firmly opposed to it,” said Air Force Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement on Thursday.

“The US naval vessel’s action sent erroneous signals, deliberately interfered and undermined the regional situation, seriously damaged the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China firmly opposes it,” stated the spokesperson.

The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command have conducted whole-process tracking and monitoring on the US destroyer, keeping high alert and preparing to respond to all threats and provocations, Zhang stressed in the statement.

