Top political advisor expresses full confidence in realizing China's complete reunification

Xinhua) 10:18, December 12, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, addresses the 13th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

XIAMEN, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China's top political advisor Wang Yang said Saturday.

"We have full confidence in achieving the goal," said Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, when addressing the 13th Straits Forum held in the coastal city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and intentional obstruction by certain people from Taiwan, people across the Taiwan Strait have actively participated in the forum both online and offline, Wang noted.

The wide participation has fully shown that the momentum of cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation is unstoppable, and no one can go against the will of the people on both sides to get closer to each other, he added.

The mainland will strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and efforts, but will never leave any space for "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, said Wang.

"We have the ability to transform the disaster-ridden Chinese nation from standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong. We have the ability to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects on the once poverty-stricken mainland with a large population. We, of course, have the ability to make Taiwan compatriots enjoy a better life," Wang said.

Wang pledged efforts to fully implement the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era and promote the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations.

Efforts will also be made to improve the systems and policies which safeguard the wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots and ensure that they enjoy the same treatment on the mainland as local residents, said Wang, adding that Taiwan compatriots, especially the young people, are welcomed to fulfill their aspirations on the mainland.

Eric Chu, chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, said in his address via video link that the Chinese KMT party shoulders an important responsibility in maintaining stable cross-Strait relations, and it will be committed to the goal of boosting people's wellbeing, and further advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

Wu Cheng-tien, chairman of Taiwan's New Party, said in his address that Taiwan's New Party will unwaveringly endeavor to make efforts that are conducive to peaceful reunification as well as development and exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

Prior to the opening of the forum, Wang met with some of the representatives of the attendees and organizers of the event.

During his stay in Fujian, Wang also visited an urban community in Xiamen dedicated to youth from across the Strait, a religious site, and an enterprise to better understand the cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

