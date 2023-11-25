Mainland hopes result of 2024 Taiwan leadership election to help restore cross-Strait relations

Xinhua) 14:22, November 25, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday expressed the hope that the result of the Taiwan leadership election in 2024 would be conducive to cross-Strait peace and stability, and that it would help bring relations back onto the right track of peaceful development.

"We respect the current social system of Taiwan region," said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, when commenting on media reports concerning candidate registration for the 2024 election.

Taiwan is standing at a crossroads, with peace and prosperity in one direction, and war and recession on the other, Chen said.

The mainland hopes that Taiwan compatriots will safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation, uphold the 1992 Consensus, oppose "Taiwan independence" and make the right choice at the critical moment, he said.

