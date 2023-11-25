China tells ROK, Britain to stop making irresponsible comments on issues concerning China's core interests

Xinhua) 10:21, November 25, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday urged the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Britain to stop making irresponsible comments on issues bearing on China's core and major concerns.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on contents in the Downing Street Accord signed by ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concerning China's Taiwan region and the South and East China Seas.

Noting Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, Mao emphasized that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair and brooks no interference by any external forces.

As for issues related to the South and East China Seas, neither the ROK nor the UK is a party concerned, and there has never been any problem with regard to the "freedom of navigation and overflight," she said.

"China urges relevant parties to stop making irresponsible comments on issues bearing on China's core and major concerns and be very prudent about what they say or do," Mao said.

