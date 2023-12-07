Taiwan businesspeople urged to contribute to cross-Strait integrated development

Xinhua) 16:39, December 07, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A mainland official has called on Taiwan compatriots and businesspeople to contribute to advancing cross-Strait integrated development and strengthening the Chinese economy.

Speaking at a symposium on Thursday, Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the advancement of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization presents major historical opportunities for Taiwan compatriots and businesspeople.

It is hoped that Taiwan compatriots and businesspeople will make joint efforts to push cross-Strait relations back onto the right track of peaceful development, said Song.

Lee Cheng-hung, president of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland (ATIEM), urged Taiwan compatriots and businesspeople to actively engage in economic and industrial cooperation between the two sides.

Relevant government officials and experts introduced the mainland's policies regarding comprehensively deepening reform and expanding high-standard opening-up, as well as the latest measures to support the development of Taiwan compatriots and businesspeople on the mainland.

The symposium was attended by about 300 people, including representatives from the ATIEM, heads of 152 Taiwan-invested enterprises associations, and officials from relevant departments.

