Mainland willing to assist in resuming Taiwan aquatic imports: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:31, December 22, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland is willing to work with relevant parties in Taiwan and offer assistance in resuming the exports of Taiwan's agricultural and aquatic products to the mainland, a spokesperson said Friday.

The General Administration of Customs earlier on Friday resumed the import of Taiwan groupers, and some enterprises on the island have already passed relevant examinations and been registered for the qualification to export groupers to the mainland, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

This decision was based on the assessment of Taiwan's grouper farmers' rectifications following the suspension of grouper imports from the island in June 2022 after excessive levels of malachite green, crystal violet and oxytetracycline were detected in previously imported grouper batches, the spokesperson said.

As long as the 1992 Consensus is upheld and "Taiwan independence" is opposed, the two sides of the Taiwan Strait will continue to be one family, and issues within a family are easy to solve, Zhu said.

