DPP slammed for obstructing cross-Strait exchanges

Xinhua) 09:54, December 20, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for the arbitrary searching and questioning of 41 neighborhood chiefs from Taipei who had visited the mainland.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, expressed deep empathy for their grievances due to the unscrupulous suppression they have experienced, noting that the DPP's acts were retrogressive and unpopular.

"We have received multiple reports from people in various sectors in Taiwan, saying that they have been questioned, intimidated and obstructed by the DPP authorities and relevant agencies over normal exchanges or their visits to the mainland," Zhu said, adding that such practices have led to strong dissatisfaction on the island.

Despite such obstructions, the trend of cross-Strait exchanges is unstoppable, Zhu added.

