Mainland's Taiwan affairs office speaks on conclusion of trade barrier investigation

Xinhua) 15:39, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson on Friday voiced support for mainland departments to mull over corresponding measures in accordance with relevant regulations after an investigation found that Taiwan's trade-restrictive measures against the mainland constitute trade barriers.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks after the Ministry of Commerce announced the conclusion of the trade barrier investigation.

Citing the investigation, Zhu said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have adopted unilateral restrictions on a large number of product items from the mainland, with the categories of prohibited imports expanding in recent years. By the end of November 2023, the imports of 2,509 items of products from the mainland were prohibited.

With clear facts and solid and sufficient evidence, the conclusion of the investigation is objective and fair, said Zhu, adding that the DPP authorities' trade restrictions go against the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement and have damaged the interests of industries and companies on the mainland, as well as the interests of Taiwan consumers.

