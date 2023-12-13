Mainland slams Lai Ching-te's election slogan seeking "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 19:05, December 13, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced Democratic Progressive Party candidate Lai Ching-te's election slogan as one suggestive of his intention to seek "Taiwan independence."

Addressing a press conference, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said that it has been clear to all that a "'Taiwan independence' worker" is a "troublemaker" and "war-maker," and pursuing "Taiwan independence" ultimately leads to nowhere.

Zhu expressed the hope that Taiwan compatriots will firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" for the sake of their peace, stability and well-being.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liu Ning)