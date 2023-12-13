Home>>
Mainland slams Lai Ching-te's election slogan seeking "Taiwan independence"
(Xinhua) 19:05, December 13, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced Democratic Progressive Party candidate Lai Ching-te's election slogan as one suggestive of his intention to seek "Taiwan independence."
Addressing a press conference, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said that it has been clear to all that a "'Taiwan independence' worker" is a "troublemaker" and "war-maker," and pursuing "Taiwan independence" ultimately leads to nowhere.
Zhu expressed the hope that Taiwan compatriots will firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" for the sake of their peace, stability and well-being.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Word of 2023 across Taiwan Strait reflects common aspirations: spokesperson
- Adhering to 1992 Consensus brings broad prospects for development of cross-Strait relations: mainland
- Taiwan businesspeople urged to contribute to cross-Strait integrated development
- So-called 'Taiwan independence' leads to dead end: spokesperson
- Bright prospect for cross-Strait integrated development remains unchanged: spokesperson
- Mainland hopes result of 2024 Taiwan leadership election to help restore cross-Strait relations
- China tells ROK, Britain to stop making irresponsible comments on issues concerning China's core interests
- "Taiwan independence" irreconcilable with cross-Strait peace: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.