11,000 prefab houses built to shelter relocated residents in China's quake-hit region

Xinhua) 09:03, December 28, 2023

JISHISHAN, Gansu Province, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- A total of 11,000 prefabricated houses have been built as of Tuesday to provide shelter for residents relocated in the quake-hit areas of northwest China's Gansu Province, according to the local quake rescue headquarters.

The province plans to build 15,000 such houses to shelter residents whose dwellings were destroyed or damaged in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that occurred over a week ago, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

The affected residents are currently moving into prefab houses with better facilities.

Ma Fengying's prefab house in Meipo village in Jishishan county is equipped with a stove and two beds, adorned with electric blankets. Beneath the beds, a supply of earthquake relief materials, including instant noodles and Mahua, or fried dough twist, is neatly stored.

"I had a bad cold some days ago and could not get out of bed. Now the new prefab house is clean and warm and I have fully recovered," Ma said.

On the night of the earthquake, the family hurriedly evacuated their home, enduring a night in the cold winds. Later, they built a makeshift tent using plastic sheeting and, a few days later, moved into a better windproof tent.

Besides the prefab houses, a line of blue tents serves as fire and health stations, as well as spaces for psychological counseling and handling other issues. China Telecom is offering free WiFi services in the area.

The county fire brigade has set up eight micro fire stations in Meipo village equipped with about 200 fire extinguishers, with firefighters patrolling five times a day to prevent any fire risks.

"Now, with basic necessities assured, we hope that our new home will be built quickly and we can move in as soon as possible," Ma said.

Wang Xudong, who works as a nurse in a hospital in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu, returned home after the earthquake.

Wang's family home in the village collapsed in the quake, which came as a big blow to his parents. "After spending a few days in the prefab house, life is becoming a little more stable and my parents are now in better spirits," Wang said.

