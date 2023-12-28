Prefab houses for quake-affected residents in China's Gansu near completion
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows a temporary settlement site in Chuimatan Town of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Construction workers are busy day and night building prefabricated houses in Gansu so that residents impacted by a recent 6.2-magnitude earthquake can move from tents to warmer structures for the winter.
According to the local housing and urban-rural development bureau, 15,000 such houses are scheduled to be completed by the end of this month in the quake-hit areas.
Employees of the State Grid work at a temporary settlement site in Chuimatan Town of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)
An employee of the State Grid works at a temporary settlement site in Chuimatan Town of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)
A construction worker checks the condition of prefab houses at a temporary settlement site in Chuimatan Town of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
