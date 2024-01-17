Ice and snow economy boosts rural revitalization in plateau village

Xinhua) 15:33, January 17, 2024

XINING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Guoning recently enjoyed a skiing outing with his family at a resort in Kangle Village, Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County in the city of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Ice and snow sports have changed the lives of local residents, like Zhang.

Situated approximately 16 km from the county seat, the ski resort spans about 160 mu (10.67 hectares) and is located at an altitude exceeding 2,700 meters. Ma Jinyun, the resort manager, said that they host nearly 100,000 tourists annually.

Dai Bin, president of China Tourism Academy, said that the ice and snow industry has helped break tourism development bottlenecks on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and many industries such as ice and snow tourism and culture and sports on the plateau are going through deep integration, transforming the conventional model of ice and snow sightseeing tourism in this region.

Ma Shengming, a 36-year-old who lives near the ski resort, has found a new source of income through his role as a snowboard instructor from January to March each year. Earning nearly 7,000 yuan (about 983.6 U.S. dollars) monthly, he has combined his passion for exercise with a fulfilling job. "It can help increase my income while I get to exercise at the same time. It's really a joyous job," he said.

Qinghai has a long winter, lasting about half the year, with temperatures often dropping below minus 10 degrees Celsius from December to February. The province's cold climate, coupled with abundant water resources and an extended snow season, has facilitated the development of its ice and snow economy.

Jiang Haibo, born at the foot of Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province, currently serves as the head coach at Qutan International Ski Resort in Ledu District of the city of Haidong in Qinghai. Each weekend, the resort attracts nearly 1,000 visitors.

"The biggest advantage of Qinghai is that the temperature is not very low during the day, which is very friendly for beginners. My greatest achievement was training a group of local ski instructors, who are needed for cultivating and expanding the plateau ice and snow industry," Jiang said.

Li Hongting, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Qutan Town, said that over the past decade, the snow resort has annually provided over 60 positions for local snowmakers, waiters, and ski instructors, yielding an income surpassing 10,000 yuan per person. The ongoing expansion of ice and snow sports, along with the ice and snow economy, has spurred growth in related sectors, such as B&B accommodation and catering.

Yang Fasheng, deputy director of the rural revitalization bureau of Haidong, said ice and snow tourism has turned local "cold resources" into a thriving industry, which not only fulfills the public's skiing desires but also creates entrepreneurial and employment opportunities, contributing to rural revitalization through a sustainable development model.

