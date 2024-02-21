Snowfall hits Beijing

Xinhua) 08:22, February 21, 2024

A woman enjoys the snow at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists pose for photos in the snow at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People walk in the snow at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A child walks in the snow at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists visit Qianmen Street in the snow in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists visit Qianmen Street in the snow in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists pose for photos in the snow at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists pose for photos in the snow at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)