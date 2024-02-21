Snowfall hits Beijing
A woman enjoys the snow at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists pose for photos in the snow at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
People walk in the snow at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A child walks in the snow at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists visit Qianmen Street in the snow in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists visit Qianmen Street in the snow in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists pose for photos in the snow at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists pose for photos in the snow at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2024. Beijing saw a snowfall on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing illuminates new winter tourism
- Beijing parks receive over 10 mln visitors during Spring Festival holiday
- Aviation hub drives Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development
- Beijing parks present 109 cultural events for Spring Festival holiday
- Beijing to host 2029 World Aquatics Championships
- Beijing sparkles with festive garb to ring in Spring Festival
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.