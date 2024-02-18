Beijing parks receive over 10 mln visitors during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 14:36, February 18, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Parks across Beijing received more than 10.92 million visitors during the Spring Festival holiday, up 117.85 percent year on year, said local authorities on Sunday.

The city's parks staged 109 cultural events for the eight-day Spring Festival holiday to spice up the festive atmosphere, according to the Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau.

The characteristic cultural events included cultural tours, natural science popularization, flower exhibitions, and folk customs activities.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, is China's most important festival, falling on Feb. 10 this year. The holiday was from Feb. 10 to 17.

