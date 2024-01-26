Eurasian oystercatchers spotted in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 10:20, January 26, 2024

The black and white wings of the Eurasian oystercatchers stand out against the backdrop of the blue sea and sky. (Photo/Jiang Ling)

A group of Eurasian oystercatchers recently arrived in a mudflat area in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. With their distinctive carrot-shaped and brightly colored beaks, they stood out among the other seabirds, creating a beautiful scene in the nearby waters.

"The Eurasian oystercatcher is classified as a near-threatened bird species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. It has black and white feathers and a unique red or orange beak, which it uses to open shells and feed on shellfish, crustaceans, worms, sandworms, and small fish," said Ke Yukun, a member of the Xiamen Bird Watching Association.

The Eurasian oystercatcher is found in northern China and migrates to the southern coast for the winter. The number of Eurasian oystercatchers observed this time has significantly increased compared to previous data, to about 70 of them.

