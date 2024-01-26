Eurasian oystercatchers spotted in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
|The black and white wings of the Eurasian oystercatchers stand out against the backdrop of the blue sea and sky. (Photo/Jiang Ling)
A group of Eurasian oystercatchers recently arrived in a mudflat area in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. With their distinctive carrot-shaped and brightly colored beaks, they stood out among the other seabirds, creating a beautiful scene in the nearby waters.
"The Eurasian oystercatcher is classified as a near-threatened bird species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. It has black and white feathers and a unique red or orange beak, which it uses to open shells and feed on shellfish, crustaceans, worms, sandworms, and small fish," said Ke Yukun, a member of the Xiamen Bird Watching Association.
The Eurasian oystercatcher is found in northern China and migrates to the southern coast for the winter. The number of Eurasian oystercatchers observed this time has significantly increased compared to previous data, to about 70 of them.
Photos
Related Stories
- Tiny nature reserve for rare birds in downtown
- Disabled bird conservationist E China's Jiangxi helps protect migratory birds
- Over 50,000 migratory birds winter in north China lake
- White-throated kingfisher spotted at a park in SE China's Xiamen
- Birds dot beautiful wetland in Heyang, NW China's Shaanxi
- Rare spoonbills spotted in wetlands in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.