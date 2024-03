Spring scenery of Jichang Garden in Wuxi, E China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 11:07, March 02, 2024

Tourists visit the Jichang Garden in early spring in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 1, 2024. The Jichang Garden in Wuxi is a classical Chinese garden built in the 16th century, best known for its elegant design and tranquil atmosphere. (Xinhua/Mao Jun)

Tourists visit the Jichang Garden in early spring in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 1, 2024. The Jichang Garden in Wuxi is a classical Chinese garden built in the 16th century, best known for its elegant design and tranquil atmosphere. (Xinhua/Mao Jun)

Tourists visit the Jichang Garden in early spring in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 1, 2024. The Jichang Garden in Wuxi is a classical Chinese garden built in the 16th century, best known for its elegant design and tranquil atmosphere. (Xinhua/Mao Jun)

Tourists visit the Jichang Garden in early spring in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 1, 2024. The Jichang Garden in Wuxi is a classical Chinese garden built in the 16th century, best known for its elegant design and tranquil atmosphere. (Xinhua/Mao Jun)

Tourists visit the Jichang Garden in early spring in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 1, 2024. The Jichang Garden in Wuxi is a classical Chinese garden built in the 16th century, best known for its elegant design and tranquil atmosphere. (Xinhua/Mao Jun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)