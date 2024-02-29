Magnificent landscape of earth forest in Xizang
Magnificent landscape of earth forest in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xiaodong)
Zanda is famous for the unique landscape of earth forest. With gullies, ravines and steep mountainsides, the unique landscape is distributed between 3,750 meters and 4,500 meters above sea level with a scale of about 5,000 square kilometers and a core area of more than 800 square kilometers.
