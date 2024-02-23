Home>>
Snow scenery of Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in C China
(Xinhua) 08:36, February 23, 2024
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 22, 2024 shows scenery of the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park after snowfall in central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 22, 2024 shows scenery of the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park after snowfall in central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 22, 2024 shows scenery of the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park after snowfall in central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 22, 2024 shows scenery of the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park after snowfall in central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.