Snow scenery in various parts of China

Xinhua) 10:29, February 22, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows the snow scenery of Daming Lake scenic spot in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Xu Zhou/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows the snow scenery of a section of the Great Wall in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows people walking in the snow at a square in Shanting District of Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Zhang Qiang/Xinhua)

Tourists view the snow scenery in Luquan District in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 21, 2024. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows the snow scenery of fields in Pingyi County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

A tourist takes a photo of the snow scenery in Luquan District in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 21, 2024. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows a ship sailing on the Zigui section of the Yangtze River in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

People walk on a street in the snow in Qingzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 21, 2024. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows the snow scenery of Daming Lake scenic spot in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Xu Zhou/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows the snow scenery in Anding District of Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows people visiting a scenic spot after a snowfall in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Children run on a street in the snow in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 21, 2024. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)

Swans are pictured at a nature reserve after a snowfall in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 21, 2024. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)

People walk on a street in the snow in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 21, 2024. Various parts of China received snowfalls in recent days. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

