Parts of China brace for heavy snowfall

Ecns.cn) 14:10, February 21, 2024

The Palace Museum, one of the landmark attractions in Beijing, is shrouded in snow as the city embraced the first snow of the Year of the Dragon on Tuesday, creating a poetic view, Feb. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Beijing received the first snow of the Year of the Dragon on Tuesday. China's National Meteorological Center on Tuesday renewed an orange alert, the second-highest in four-tier weather warning system, for cold waves in various regions.

A pedestrian takes photos of the snow in Beijing, Feb. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Tianyong)

People ride motorcycle amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, Feb. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Tianyong)

Pedestrians brave heavy snowfall walking on a street in Beijing, Feb. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Tianyong)

People wait for buses amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, Feb. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Tianyong)

