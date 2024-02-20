Home>>
China's Xiaomi opens new factory in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:10, February 20, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has put into operation a new factory in Beijing's Changping District, a source of the district government said on Tuesday.
The new facility, located in Xiaomi's industrial park in Changping, covers 81,000 square meters, is capable of producing around 10 million phones annually, and is equipped with cutting-edge intelligent manufacturing technology.
The majority of the work at the factory is done by robotic systems, ensuring continuous operation around the clock.
All production lines at the factory are expected to be operational by the end of 2024.
