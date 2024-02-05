Home>>
Holiday travelers trapped on icy highways receive heartwarming help
(People's Daily App) 16:24, February 05, 2024
When freezing rain and snow storms in central and eastern China left Spring Festival travelers stranded on highways, locals warmed things up with some much-needed relief. Many braved the cold to deliver food and hot water to people stuck on the icy roads, while local traffic police officers escorted cars at a safe speed to places where road conditions had improved.
