Holiday travelers trapped on icy highways receive heartwarming help

(People's Daily App) 16:24, February 05, 2024

When freezing rain and snow storms in central and eastern China left Spring Festival travelers stranded on highways, locals warmed things up with some much-needed relief. Many braved the cold to deliver food and hot water to people stuck on the icy roads, while local traffic police officers escorted cars at a safe speed to places where road conditions had improved.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)