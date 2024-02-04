We Are China

Harbin ice carver creates 'icefish' sculpture in just 30 minutes

(People's Daily App) 16:00, February 04, 2024

In the frigid city of Harbin in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, an ice carver carved an intricate ‘icefish’ in just 30 minutes, showcasing his extraordinary skills.

