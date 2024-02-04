Home>>
Harbin ice carver creates 'icefish' sculpture in just 30 minutes
(People's Daily App) 16:00, February 04, 2024
In the frigid city of Harbin in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, an ice carver carved an intricate ‘icefish’ in just 30 minutes, showcasing his extraordinary skills.
(Text compiled by Liu Haozhe and video edited by Song Ziyu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Special winter enthusiasm in NE China
- China raises response level for snow, freezing weather amid travel rush
- Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region sees coordinated tourism development
- Almost 400 Xinjiang scenic spots offer free admission during the Spring Festival
- Greece expects more Chinese tourists this year: official
- PD Vlog | How visa-free policy benefits travelers to China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.