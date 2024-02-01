PD Vlog | How visa-free policy benefits travelers to China

(People's Daily App) 16:41, February 01, 2024

China has expanded its visa-free policy to more countries. More international travelers are picking China as their destination. Is travel to China getting easier? How do travelers feel about China? Let's follow People's Daily reporter Vicky and find out!

(Produced by Wang Zi, Xie Runjia, Lin Rui. Interns Liu Xingtong, Zhang Sheng and Song Yige also contributed to this vlog)

