Tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China" held in Paris

Xinhua) 11:24, February 01, 2024

Visitors take part in a tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China" at the Paris Brongniart in Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Visitors watch Chinese tea art performance during a tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China" at the Paris Brongniart in Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

An artist performs face changing during a tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China" at the Paris Brongniart in Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Posters of a tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China" are seen outside the Paris Brongniart in Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

