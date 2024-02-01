Tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China" held in Paris
Visitors take part in a tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China" at the Paris Brongniart in Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Visitors watch Chinese tea art performance during a tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China" at the Paris Brongniart in Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
An artist performs face changing during a tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China" at the Paris Brongniart in Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Posters of a tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China" are seen outside the Paris Brongniart in Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
