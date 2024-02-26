Ice and snow art gallery attracts tourists in Heilongjiang

February 26, 2024

Tourists have fun at an ice and snow art gallery of the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. Covering an area of nearly 5,000 square meters, this indoor ice and snow art gallery wowed tourists with ice sculptures and various ice and snow entertainment. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

