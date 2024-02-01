Fish market enters peak sales season in Fuyuan, NE China

Xinhua) 09:03, February 01, 2024

People visit the Dongji fish market in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, Dongji fish market in Fuyuan has entered its peak sales season. With a history of more than 100 years, the market is a major trading hub for freshwater fish products in China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A courier (R) collects packed frozen fish at Dongji fish market in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, Dongji fish market in Fuyuan has entered its peak sales season. With a history of more than 100 years, the market is a major trading hub for freshwater fish products in China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A vendor carries frozen fish at Dongji fish market in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, Dongji fish market in Fuyuan has entered its peak sales season. With a history of more than 100 years, the market is a major trading hub for freshwater fish products in China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A customer buys frozen fish at Dongji fish market in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, Dongji fish market in Fuyuan has entered its peak sales season. With a history of more than 100 years, the market is a major trading hub for freshwater fish products in China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A vendor carries frozen fish at Dongji fish market in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, Dongji fish market in Fuyuan has entered its peak sales season. With a history of more than 100 years, the market is a major trading hub for freshwater fish products in China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Vendors sell frozen fish at Dongji fish market in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, Dongji fish market in Fuyuan has entered its peak sales season. With a history of more than 100 years, the market is a major trading hub for freshwater fish products in China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Vendors prepare frozen fish for shipping at Dongji fish market in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, Dongji fish market in Fuyuan has entered its peak sales season. With a history of more than 100 years, the market is a major trading hub for freshwater fish products in China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Customers buy frozen fish at Dongji fish market in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, Dongji fish market in Fuyuan has entered its peak sales season. With a history of more than 100 years, the market is a major trading hub for freshwater fish products in China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Customers select frozen fish at Dongji fish market in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, Dongji fish market in Fuyuan has entered its peak sales season. With a history of more than 100 years, the market is a major trading hub for freshwater fish products in China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Vendors cut frozen fish at Dongji fish market in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, Dongji fish market in Fuyuan has entered its peak sales season. With a history of more than 100 years, the market is a major trading hub for freshwater fish products in China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)