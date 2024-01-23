China's Heilongjiang logs record foreign trade volume in 2023

Xinhua) 09:53, January 23, 2024

HARBIN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang saw a 12.3 percent year on year increase of its foreign trade in goods, reaching a new high of 297.83 billion yuan (about 42 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, said local customs on Monday.

In 2023, Heilongjiang's imports rose 5.3 percent year on year to 221.77 billion yuan, while its exports surged by 39.4 percent to 76.06 billion yuan, data from Harbin Customs showed.

The province's trade with Belt and Road partner countries reached 252.58 billion yuan, up 12.9 percent year on year, accounting for 84.8 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume. Its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 8.5 percent to 26.15 billion yuan.

Its exports of mechanical and electrical products, labor-intensive products, and agricultural products maintained strong growth in 2023. The province also saw an increase in imports of agricultural products, metal ore, and ore sand.

