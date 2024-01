We Are China

Tourists visit food festival in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:47, January 22, 2024

A tourist takes photos of various dishes during a food festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists buy food during a food festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists take photos of carvings made of vegetables and fruits during a food festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A boy looks at carvings made of vegetables and fruits during a food festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists taste food during a food festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A chef cooks during a food festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists taste food during a food festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

