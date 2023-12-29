We Are China

Contestants create snow sculptures at 30th National Snow Sculpture Contest in NE China

Xinhua) 09:47, December 29, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows contestants creating snow sculptures at the 30th National Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Contestants work on snow sculptures at the 30th National Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Contestants work on snow sculptures at the 30th National Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the 30th National Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the 30th National Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Contestants work on snow sculptures at the 30th National Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Contestants work on snow sculptures at the 30th National Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the 30th National Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the 30th National Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)