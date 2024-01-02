Heilongjiang, a popular destination for winter tourism in China

Xinhua) 08:58, January 02, 2024

People visit the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Heilongjiang Province has abundant ice-and-snow resources, making it a popular destination for winter tourism in China and attracting numerous tourists from home and abroad during the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Heilongjiang Province has abundant ice-and-snow resources, making it a popular destination for winter tourism in China and attracting numerous tourists from home and abroad during the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Visitors interact with staff members at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Heilongjiang Province has abundant ice-and-snow resources, making it a popular destination for winter tourism in China and attracting numerous tourists from home and abroad during the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A tourist has fun at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Heilongjiang Province has abundant ice-and-snow resources, making it a popular destination for winter tourism in China and attracting numerous tourists from home and abroad during the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo shows people visiting a giant snowman in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Heilongjiang Province has abundant ice-and-snow resources, making it a popular destination for winter tourism in China and attracting numerous tourists from home and abroad during the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo shows people visiting giant snowmen in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Heilongjiang Province has abundant ice-and-snow resources, making it a popular destination for winter tourism in China and attracting numerous tourists from home and abroad during the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Heilongjiang Province has abundant ice-and-snow resources, making it a popular destination for winter tourism in China and attracting numerous tourists from home and abroad during the New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

