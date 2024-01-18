Beijing's foreign trade exceeds 3 trln yuan for 3 consecutive years

January 18, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's import and export volume has exceeded 3 trillion yuan (about 417 billion U.S. dollars) for three consecutive years, data from the local customs showed.

According to Beijing Customs, Beijing's import and export volume reached 3.65 trillion yuan in 2023, up 0.3 percent year on year. Among them, imports came in at 3.05 trillion yuan, the same as the previous year, while exports reached 600.01 billion yuan, up 2 percent year on year.

In 2023, the imports and exports of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region reached 5.03 trillion yuan, having achieved positive growth for three consecutive years. The region's imports accounted for 20 percent of the country's total import value.

Last year, the region's imports of grain, crude oil, natural gas and aircraft accounted for over half of the country's total imports of these products, and the imports of automobiles accounted for two-thirds of the country's total auto import.

In 2023, the imports of high-tech products in Beijing reached 341.28 billion yuan, up 27 percent year on year, exceeding 300 billion yuan for the first time.

The top five export commodities in Beijing are refined oil products, mobile phones, steel, integrated circuits, and auto parts, accounting for 55 percent of Beijing's total export value.

