China's Guangxi sees foreign trade growth in 2023

Xinhua) 13:12, January 16, 2024

NANNING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reported robust foreign trade growth last year, local authorities said Monday.

Guangxi's total imports and exports in 2023 hit 693.65 billion yuan (about 97.51 billion U.S. dollars), up 7.3 percent year on year.

Exports rose 1.5 percent year on year to 363.95 billion yuan, and imports increased 14.6 percent to 329.7 billion yuan, said the customs of Nanning, the regional capital.

Last year, the foreign trade of Guangxi's private enterprises reached 436.46 billion yuan, up 7.5 percent, accounting for 62.9 percent of the region's total trade volume.

Trade between Guangxi and other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership totaled 390.51 billion yuan, up 23.7 percent, accounting for 56.3 percent of Guangxi's total import and export value.

