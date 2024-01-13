China launches 7th batch of major foreign-invested projects

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The National Development and Reform Commission said Friday it has recently launched the seventh batch of landmark major foreign-invested projects.

The commission said the total planned investment of the projects will be over 15 billion U.S. dollars.

The seventh batch includes 11 foreign-funded projects involving biomedicine, automobile manufacturing, batteries for new energy vehicles, and chemicals.

So far, the first six batches of 40 major foreign investment projects have completed a total investment of 73 billion U.S. dollars.

