China launches 7th batch of major foreign-invested projects
(Xinhua) 10:07, January 13, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The National Development and Reform Commission said Friday it has recently launched the seventh batch of landmark major foreign-invested projects.
The commission said the total planned investment of the projects will be over 15 billion U.S. dollars.
The seventh batch includes 11 foreign-funded projects involving biomedicine, automobile manufacturing, batteries for new energy vehicles, and chemicals.
So far, the first six batches of 40 major foreign investment projects have completed a total investment of 73 billion U.S. dollars.
