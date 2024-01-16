East China's Anhui sees foreign trade in goods up 7.8 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 15:16, January 16, 2024

HEFEI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The total value of foreign trade in goods of east China's Anhui Province grew 7.8 percent year on year to over 805.22 billion yuan (about 113.2 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, local authorities said Tuesday.

Last year, the province's exports increased to 523.12 billion yuan, surging by 11.3 percent year on year, while its imports amounted to 282.1 billion yuan, up 1.8 percent, according to Hefei Customs.

The number of enterprises in Anhui involved in foreign trade reached 12,104 in 2023, marking an increase of 1,040 compared to 2022.

Private enterprises have become important contributors to the province's foreign trade growth. The import and export volume of private enterprises reached 425.59 billion yuan in 2023, accounting for 52.8 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume.

The province's total export value of solar batteries, lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles increased by 11.6 percent to 39.06 billion yuan in 2023, while the export value of automobiles surged 118.3 percent to 71.46 billion yuan.

Trade between Anhui and Belt and Road partner countries soared to 410.46 billion yuan, up 20.1 percent year on year, amounting to 51 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume.

